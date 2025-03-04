Russia says freeze on US aid for Ukraine 'best contribution' to peace

Russia said on Tuesday the suspension of U.S. aid to Ukraine following a public clash between their leaders, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, was the best contribution to ending the Russia-Ukraine war.



"If the United States stops (military supplies), this would probably be the best contribution to peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that it was a "solution which could push the Kyiv regime to a peace process."



AFP