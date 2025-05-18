Israeli army announces large-scale ground operation in northern and southern Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-05-2025 | 09:37
High views
Israeli army announces large-scale ground operation in northern and southern Gaza
Israeli army announces large-scale ground operation in northern and southern Gaza

The Israeli army said on Sunday it has launched large-scale ground operations in areas of northern and southern Gaza as part of a new campaign called “Operation Gideon’s Chariots.”

