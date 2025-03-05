News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says Ukraine willing to negotiate, Russia 'ready for peace'
World News
05-03-2025 | 00:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump says Ukraine willing to negotiate, Russia 'ready for peace'
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which the Ukrainian leader expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table over the Russia-Ukraine war.
"Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians," Trump said in an address to Congress on Tuesday while quoting from the letter.
Trump also said he had been in "serious discussions with Russia" and had "received strong signals that they are ready for peace."
"Wouldn't that be beautiful?" he said. "It's time to stop this madness. It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end this senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides."
Trump was expected to outline further his plans for Ukraine and Russia in the speech to Congress but did not reveal any further details on how he plans to end Europe's most significant conflict since World War Two.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Talks
Peace
Donald Trump
Next
Trump gives longest US presidential speech to Congress
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-04
Russia says freeze on US aid for Ukraine 'best contribution' to peace
World News
2025-03-04
Russia says freeze on US aid for Ukraine 'best contribution' to peace
0
World News
2025-01-20
Putin says open to Ukraine talks with Trump, hopes for 'lasting peace'
World News
2025-01-20
Putin says open to Ukraine talks with Trump, hopes for 'lasting peace'
0
World News
2025-02-23
Zelenskiy says he is willing to give up presidency if it means peace in Ukraine
World News
2025-02-23
Zelenskiy says he is willing to give up presidency if it means peace in Ukraine
0
World News
2025-02-12
Trump says Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'wants to make peace'
World News
2025-02-12
Trump says Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'wants to make peace'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:47
Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks
World News
04:47
Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks
0
World News
04:24
Death toll from Pakistan attack rises to 18: Military
World News
04:24
Death toll from Pakistan attack rises to 18: Military
0
World News
03:28
Macron to address France over global 'uncertainty'
World News
03:28
Macron to address France over global 'uncertainty'
0
Middle East News
03:27
White House: Trump insists on proposal to rebuild Gaza "free of Hamas"
Middle East News
03:27
White House: Trump insists on proposal to rebuild Gaza "free of Hamas"
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-02
Israel blocks Gaza aid as ceasefire standoff escalates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-02
Israel blocks Gaza aid as ceasefire standoff escalates
0
Middle East News
2025-01-02
27 migrants die off Tunisia, 83 rescued, in shipwrecks: Civil defense says
Middle East News
2025-01-02
27 migrants die off Tunisia, 83 rescued, in shipwrecks: Civil defense says
0
World News
2025-02-14
Russia calls Zelenskiy accusation over Chornobyl plant stage-managed 'nuclear blackmail'
World News
2025-02-14
Russia calls Zelenskiy accusation over Chornobyl plant stage-managed 'nuclear blackmail'
0
Lebanon News
14:00
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
Lebanon News
14:00
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones
3
Lebanon News
14:00
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
Lebanon News
14:00
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
6
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
7
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
8
Lebanon News
13:27
Jordan to send new batch of military vehicles to support Lebanese army
Lebanon News
13:27
Jordan to send new batch of military vehicles to support Lebanese army
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More