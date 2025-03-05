Trump says Ukraine willing to negotiate, Russia 'ready for peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which the Ukrainian leader expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table over the Russia-Ukraine war.



"Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians," Trump said in an address to Congress on Tuesday while quoting from the letter.



Trump also said he had been in "serious discussions with Russia" and had "received strong signals that they are ready for peace."



"Wouldn't that be beautiful?" he said. "It's time to stop this madness. It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end this senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides."



Trump was expected to outline further his plans for Ukraine and Russia in the speech to Congress but did not reveal any further details on how he plans to end Europe's most significant conflict since World War Two.



Reuters