Russia welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Kyiv is willing to negotiate over the war. Still, it is not yet clear to Moscow who it might be dealing with, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.



Zelensky made the statement in a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, which Trump made public on Tuesday.



I asked how the Kremlin viewed this, and spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied: "Positively."



He added: "The question is who to sit down with. The Ukrainian president is still legally prohibited from negotiating with the Russian side. So, overall, the approach is positive, but the nuances have not changed yet."



