France, UK, Germany demand 'unhindered' access for Gaza aid

05-03-2025 | 10:44
France, UK, Germany demand 'unhindered' access for Gaza aid

France, the United Kingdom, and Germany Wednesday urged Israel to ensure the "unhindered" delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza after it announced the restriction of aid into the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"We call on the government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza," the countries said in a joint statement.

AFP
 

