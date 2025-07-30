US-Indian Earth monitoring satellite launches

World News
30-07-2025 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-Indian Earth monitoring satellite launches
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US-Indian Earth monitoring satellite launches

A formidable new radar satellite jointly developed by the United States and India launched Wednesday, designed to track subtle changes in Earth's land and ice surfaces and help predict both natural and human-caused hazards.
 
Dubbed NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), the pickup truck-sized spacecraft blasted off around 5:40 pm (1210 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on India's southeastern coast, riding an ISRO Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket.
 
AFP

World News

US

India

Earth Monitoring

Satellite

LBCI Next
Co-founder of Palestine Action in the UK wins appeal approval against the group's ban
Trump says imposing 25% tariff on Indian imports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

India briefed US after strikes on Pakistan: Indian embassy

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-23

Iranian satellite to be launched Friday aboard Russian rocket

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-21

Iran conducted suborbital test with Qased satellite launch vehicle, report says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Satellite signal disruption hits Iranian state broadcaster

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:41

Co-founder of Palestine Action in the UK wins appeal approval against the group's ban

LBCI
World News
08:34

Trump says imposing 25% tariff on Indian imports

LBCI
World News
05:54

Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded

LBCI
World News
04:57

Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia's Far East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-04

WHO: Nasser hospital in Gaza has become a 'massive trauma ward'

LBCI
World News
2025-07-27

Attack on DR Congo church kills over 30 people: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-21

Hezbollah offers condolences on Pope Francis' passing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More