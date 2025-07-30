News
Trump says imposing 25% tariff on Indian imports
World News
30-07-2025 | 08:34
Trump says imposing 25% tariff on Indian imports
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Indian imports will face 25 percent tariffs to counter the country's "obnoxious" trade policies, while adding a "penalty" for its purchases of Russian weapons and energy.
The measures will kick in on Friday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
AFP
Donald Trump
Tariff
India
Imports
