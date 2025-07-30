Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded

Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded

The county of Hawaii lifted an evacuation order after a tsunami alert -- issued following the 8.8-magnitude quake off Russia's eastern coast -- was downgraded to an advisory, authorities said Wednesday.

"EVACUATION LIFTED: The County of Hawai'i has canceled the evacuation order for coastal inundation zones," the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said on X.



AFP
 

