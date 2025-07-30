News
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
World News
30-07-2025 | 05:54
0
min
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
The county of Hawaii lifted an evacuation order after a tsunami alert -- issued following the 8.8-magnitude quake off Russia's eastern coast -- was downgraded to an advisory, authorities said Wednesday.
"EVACUATION LIFTED: The County of Hawai'i has canceled the evacuation order for coastal inundation zones," the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said on X.
AFP
World News
Hawaii
County
Evacuation
Order
Tsunami
Alert
Earthquake
Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia's Far East
Previous
0
World News
04:57
Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia's Far East
World News
04:57
Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia's Far East
0
World News
04:52
France, 14 other nations urge recognition of Palestinian state
World News
04:52
France, 14 other nations urge recognition of Palestinian state
0
World News
02:28
Japan records 1.3-meter tsunami: Official data
World News
02:28
Japan records 1.3-meter tsunami: Official data
0
World News
00:34
Quake off Russia's far east was region's 'strongest since 1952'
World News
00:34
Quake off Russia's far east was region's 'strongest since 1952'
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-21
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Iraq on June 22 and 23
Lebanon News
2025-06-21
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Iraq on June 22 and 23
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
0
World News
05:54
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
World News
05:54
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
2
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
6
Lebanon News
08:29
Financial Prosecutor issues travel ban against Nader Hariri and bank director amid corruption probe
Lebanon News
08:29
Financial Prosecutor issues travel ban against Nader Hariri and bank director amid corruption probe
7
Lebanon News
10:14
Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations
Lebanon News
10:14
Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations
8
Lebanon News
08:58
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:58
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
