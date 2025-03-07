UN chopper hit in South Sudan, killing one crew member and some soldiers

A United Nations helicopter attempting to evacuate South Sudanese troops came under fire in the northern town of Nasir on Friday, the U.N. mission there said, resulting in the death of a crew member and several soldiers including a general.



The U.N. crew was trying to airlift soldiers following heavy clashes in Nasir between national forces and the White Army militia, a group which President Salva Kiir's government has linked to forces loyal to his rival and First Vice President Riek Machar.



"The attack... is utterly abhorrent and may constitute a war crime under international law," said the head of the U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Nicholas Haysom.



"We also regret the killing of those that we were attempting to extract, particularly when assurances of safe passage had been received. UNMISS urges an investigation to determine those responsible and hold them accountable."







Reuters