Sweden asks Iran to free ailing academic on death row immediately

07-03-2025 | 10:28
Sweden asks Iran to free ailing academic on death row immediately
Sweden asks Iran to free ailing academic on death row immediately

Sweden on Friday demanded the immediate release of Ahmadreza Jalali, an ailing Iranian-Swedish academic on death row in Iran since 2017.

Summoning the Iranian ambassador, Sweden called for Jalali's "immediate release on humanitarian grounds so that he can be reunited with his family" and called for his "immediate access to the medical care he so clearly needs," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

