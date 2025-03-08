Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday slammed what he described as bullying tactics a day after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran.



"Some bully governments -- I really don't know of any more appropriate term for some foreign figures and leaders than the word bullying -- insist on negotiations. Their negotiations are not aimed at solving problems; they aim at domination," Khamenei said during a meeting with the country's officials after Trump threatened to take military action against Tehran if it refuses to engage in talks over its nuclear program.



AFP