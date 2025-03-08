News
Iran's Khamenei slams 'bullying' tactics after Trump threats
World News
08-03-2025 | 11:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's Khamenei slams 'bullying' tactics after Trump threats
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday slammed what he described as bullying tactics a day after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran.
"Some bully governments -- I really don't know of any more appropriate term for some foreign figures and leaders than the word bullying -- insist on negotiations. Their negotiations are not aimed at solving problems; they aim at domination," Khamenei said during a meeting with the country's officials after Trump threatened to take military action against Tehran if it refuses to engage in talks over its nuclear program.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
United States
