The Kremlin said on Monday that Iran determines its own political positions, responding to a question on whether Russia had consulted with Iran before or after Tehran's reply to a message from U.S. President Donald Trump urging the Islamic Republic to negotiate a nuclear deal.



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Tehran would not bow to pressure to enter negotiations, a day after Trump announced that he had sent a message urging Iran to engage in talks over a new nuclear agreement.



Reuters