Kremlin on Trump's message to Iran: Tehran makes its own decisions

Middle East News
10-03-2025 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin on Trump&#39;s message to Iran: Tehran makes its own decisions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin on Trump's message to Iran: Tehran makes its own decisions

The Kremlin said on Monday that Iran determines its own political positions, responding to a question on whether Russia had consulted with Iran before or after Tehran's reply to a message from U.S. President Donald Trump urging the Islamic Republic to negotiate a nuclear deal.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Tehran would not bow to pressure to enter negotiations, a day after Trump announced that he had sent a message urging Iran to engage in talks over a new nuclear agreement.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Kremlin

Donald Trump

Message

Iran

LBCI Next
Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany
Kremlin says violence in Syria must end as soon as possible
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-17

Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not allow any leniency on its nuclear program

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

Kremlin says Zelensky's letter to Trump on readiness to negotiate is positive

LBCI
World News
2025-02-13

Kremlin says it's impressed by Trump's position on ending Ukraine war

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-17

Tehran blasts Netanyahu's vow to 'finish the job' against Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Kremlin says violence in Syria must end as soon as possible

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Syria defense ministry announces end of operation on coast: State news

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-07

Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Airstrike targets vehicle on Khirbet Selm road, leaving one dead and another injured

LBCI
World News
06:01

Russia's expulsion of two Brits 'malicious and baseless': UK

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-17

Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:14

Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More