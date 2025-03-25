Ukraine, US to meet in Riyadh after Russia-US Black Sea ceasefire talks

25-03-2025 | 01:35
Ukraine, US to meet in Riyadh after Russia-US Black Sea ceasefire talks
Ukraine, US to meet in Riyadh after Russia-US Black Sea ceasefire talks

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia following Russia-U.S. talks there a day earlier on a limited Black Sea ceasefire proposal that Washington hopes will open the way for broader peace negotiations.

Washington portrayed day-long talks on Monday in Saudi Arabia between Russian and U.S. officials as a step in President Donald Trump's effort to end the three-year-old war.

A White House source said progress was being made in the Riyadh talks and that a "positive announcement" was expected "shortly."

A Russian source told Reuters that the Riyadh talks had concluded late on Monday, and a draft joint statement had been sent to Moscow and Washington for approval, with the parties aiming to release it on Tuesday.

Reuters

