Iran says external threats could lead to expulsion of IAEA inspectors: Khamenei advisor

Middle East News
10-04-2025 | 05:13
High views
Iran says external threats could lead to expulsion of IAEA inspectors: Khamenei advisor
Iran says external threats could lead to expulsion of IAEA inspectors: Khamenei advisor

Iran could expel U.N. atomic watchdog inspectors or transfer enriched material to undisclosed locations if it faces military attack or continued external threats, an advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on X on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military force if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal.

World News

Middle East News

Iran

External Threats

IAEA

Inspectors

Khamenei

