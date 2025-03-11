News
Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia begin: AFP
World News
11-03-2025 | 05:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia begin: AFP
Ukrainian and U.S. officials began talks Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, an AFP journalist reported, where Ukraine is expected to present the United States with a plan for a partial ceasefire with Russia.
An AFP journalist at the scene reported that the talks had begun, while the Ukrainian foreign ministry posted on social media that "a meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Ukraine
Saudi Arabia
United States
Ceasefire
Russia
