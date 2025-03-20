Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Israel's military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early on Thursday as hostilities with the Houthis intensified amid U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to punish Iran over its perceived support for the Yemeni militant group.



Sirens sounded across several areas in Israel after the projectile was fired, the military said. The Israeli police said sirens were heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.



"The IAF intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded by protocol," the Israeli military said in a statement, referring to its air force.



Israel's ambulance service said no serious injuries were reported.



Reuters