A Ukrainian attack on a factory in Russia's Kursk region killed four people on Wednesday, Russia said, as its troops reclaim territory from Kyiv's forces in the border area.



"Four employees of the company were killed, among them three men and one woman," acting governor Alexander Khinshtein said on social media, adding that the attack hit an agricultural plant in the village of Kozyrevka, east of where fierce fighting between Moscow and Kyiv's forces is underway.



AFP