Trump cites 'positive' messages on possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

World News
12-03-2025 | 14:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump cites &#39;positive&#39; messages on possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump cites 'positive' messages on possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

President Donald Trump said U.S. officials were heading to Russia on Wednesday to discuss a U.S.-Ukraine agreement on a proposed 30-day pause in fighting and a pathway to peace talks.
 
Trump said it was now up to Russia after Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire during more than eight hours of talks Tuesday with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia.

"Hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"I've gotten some positive messages, but a positive message means nothing. This is a very serious situation."

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Russia

Ukraine

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
Trump plays down US recession fear, market sell-off
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-12

Putin told Trump 'peaceful negotiations' on Ukraine possible in first call

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

China's Xi hails Russia's 'positive efforts to defuse Ukraine crisis'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-12

Syria receiving positive messages from Russia, Iran: Foreign minister says

LBCI
World News
2025-03-07

Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:22

Putin orders army to 'fully liberate' Kursk region after rapid gains

LBCI
World News
14:48

Trump's envoy going to Moscow this week, the White House says

LBCI
World News
14:39

Hospitalized Pope Francis is in stable condition, the Vatican says

LBCI
Middle East News
12:38

Iran says it received Trump's letter: Iranian media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

Turkey detains nine people over ski resort hotel fire that killed 76

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-10

Youths escape as Israel's army opens fire near school in South Lebanon's Ramyeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07

New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection

LBCI
Middle East News
08:03

Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:57

Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israeli drones fly over Beirut, southern suburbs, and Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:42

IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More