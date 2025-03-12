Trump cites 'positive' messages on possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

President Donald Trump said U.S. officials were heading to Russia on Wednesday to discuss a U.S.-Ukraine agreement on a proposed 30-day pause in fighting and a pathway to peace talks.

Trump said it was now up to Russia after Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire during more than eight hours of talks Tuesday with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia.



"Hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.



"I've gotten some positive messages, but a positive message means nothing. This is a very serious situation."



Reuters