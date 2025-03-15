News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US official sought to end aid for Lebanon and the Rohingya, email says
World News
15-03-2025 | 04:13
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US official sought to end aid for Lebanon and the Rohingya, email says
The Trump administration official overseeing the dismantling of the main U.S. foreign aid agency proposed phasing out help for crisis-torn Lebanon and the Rohingya, the world's largest stateless population, according to an email reviewed by Reuters.
Written on February 16 by Peter Marocco, the acting USAID deputy administrator, the email provides a window into some of the thinking behind the administration's drive to terminate aid programs that it does not believe benefit the U.S.
In it, Marocco appeared to want the Rohingya and Lebanon to express their gratitude for U.S. support, saying the U.S. "should procure some type of consideration or good faith from the recipient populations to the American people."
The email directed Tim Meisburger, the head of USAID's humanitarian affairs bureau, to draft an “Action memo” drawing U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's attention to “the odd dependency” of Lebanon and the Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on U.S. aid.
It should outline options for “how we recommend, immediately, sending the signal, that though we have compassion, people had the warning on November 5, and things will have to change," Marocco wrote, referring to Trump's 2024 re-election.
"Please propose the best method and timeline of weening this dependency and what we might seek, from them – or partners. Nothing is owed,” he wrote, apparently meaning an absence of any U.S. obligation to provide further support.
A source with knowledge of the issue confirmed the authenticity of the email and that Marocco sought to phase out aid to the Rohingya and Lebanon.
Marocco "is not convinced these people need more aid," the source said.
The State Department declined to comment. Marocco and Meisburger did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reuters could not determine whether Meisburger sent the requested memo to Rubio or how much U.S. aid continues to flow to Lebanon or the more than 1 million Rohingyas who have fled violent persecution in Myanmar that the U.S. in 2022 declared a genocide.
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Lebanon
Rohingya
USAID
Next
Starship, carrying Tesla's bot, set for Mars by end-2026, says Elon Musk
Zelensky congratulates new Canada PM Carney, calls for 'deepening cooperation'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
UNRWA operations in Lebanon unaffected by US funding halt and Israeli ban, official says
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
UNRWA operations in Lebanon unaffected by US funding halt and Israeli ban, official says
0
World News
2025-03-04
Russia says freeze on US aid for Ukraine 'best contribution' to peace
World News
2025-03-04
Russia says freeze on US aid for Ukraine 'best contribution' to peace
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
New US Envoy to Lebanon: Balancing support for Israel and opportunities for negotiation with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
New US Envoy to Lebanon: Balancing support for Israel and opportunities for negotiation with Iran
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-07
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
Lebanon News
2025-01-07
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:47
Ukraine's President appoints team of negotiators for possible peace talks: Decree
World News
09:47
Ukraine's President appoints team of negotiators for possible peace talks: Decree
0
World News
08:07
Zelensky denies Ukrainian troops encircled in Russia's Kursk region
World News
08:07
Zelensky denies Ukrainian troops encircled in Russia's Kursk region
0
World News
06:31
Trump administration considers travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
World News
06:31
Trump administration considers travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
0
Variety and Tech
05:52
Starship, carrying Tesla's bot, set for Mars by end-2026, says Elon Musk
Variety and Tech
05:52
Starship, carrying Tesla's bot, set for Mars by end-2026, says Elon Musk
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-11
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-11
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:51
Car targeted in Borj El Mlouk, local reports say
Lebanon News
07:51
Car targeted in Borj El Mlouk, local reports say
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks
3
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
6
World News
04:13
US official sought to end aid for Lebanon and the Rohingya, email says
World News
04:13
US official sought to end aid for Lebanon and the Rohingya, email says
7
Lebanon News
06:51
MP Gebran Bassil says Free Patriotic Movement will not be 'eliminated,' announces election plans
Lebanon News
06:51
MP Gebran Bassil says Free Patriotic Movement will not be 'eliminated,' announces election plans
8
Lebanon News
05:39
Former PM Saad Hariri says achieving Kamal Jumblatt and Rafic Hariri’s dream remains a 'common goal'
Lebanon News
05:39
Former PM Saad Hariri says achieving Kamal Jumblatt and Rafic Hariri’s dream remains a 'common goal'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More