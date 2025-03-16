Russia says told US not to 'use force' in Yemen and begin dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio in a phone call Saturday that all sides should refrain from the "use of force" in Yemen and enter a "political dialogue," Moscow said on Sunday.



"In response to argumentation put forward by American representatives, Sergey Lavrov stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance for all sides to engage in political dialogue so as to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed," Russia's foreign ministry said.



AFP