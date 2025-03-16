US sent 238 alleged gang members to El Salvador

World News
16-03-2025 | 09:31
The United States has sent over 200 alleged members of a Venezuelan gang to be imprisoned in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said Sunday, after U.S. counterpart Donald Trump invoked wartime authorities to expel migrants.

"Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country," Bukele said on X, sharing a video of several men in handcuffs and shackles being transferred from a plane to a heavily guarded convoy.



US

Gang

Members

El Salvador

