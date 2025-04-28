Russia launched 166 drones at Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian air force says

28-04-2025 | 10:45
Russia launched 166 drones at Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian air force says
Russia launched 166 drones at Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian air force says

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 40 out of 166 drones launched by Russia in multiple attacks on Monday, the Ukrainian air force said.

It said in a statement that 74 Russian drones were redirected by electronic warfare. Damages were registered in four regions - in the east, northeast, and center of the country.

