Zelensky says current front lines should be the start for negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in Brussels on Sunday, said the current front lines in his country's war against Russia should be the basis for peace talks.



"We need real negotiations, which means we can start where the front line is now," Zelensky said, adding that European leaders supported this.



Zelensky was speaking ahead of a virtual meeting with European leaders and before he travels to Washington to meet with Donald Trump following the U.S. leader's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.



Zelensky reiterated his position that it was necessary to establish a ceasefire in order to then negotiate a final deal.



"It's important that Washington is with us," the Ukrainian leader said. He will be accompanied by several European allies for Monday's talks with Trump.



Zelensky said that Ukraine did not yet know all the demands made by Putin at the meeting with Trump on Friday, adding that it would take a long time to go over them -- and that this was not possible under "the pressure of weapons."





Reuters