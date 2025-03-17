Rwanda says cutting diplomatic ties with Belgium

17-03-2025 | 07:16
Rwanda says cutting diplomatic ties with Belgium
Rwanda says cutting diplomatic ties with Belgium

Rwanda said Monday it had severed diplomatic ties with Belgium, saying the European nation had "consistently undermined" Kigali "during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo."

"The Government of Rwanda today notified the Government of Belgium of its decision to sever diplomatic relations, effective immediately," said a statement from the foreign affairs ministry.

