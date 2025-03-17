A U.S. judge on Monday ordered Trump administration officials to explain whether the administration violated his order when they deported hundreds of Venezuelan gang members over the weekend and potentially set up a constitutional clash between the president and the federal judiciary.



The White House asserted on Sunday that federal courts "have no jurisdiction" over President Donald Trump's authority to expel foreign enemies under an 18th-century law historically used only in wartime.



Judge James Boasberg in Washington set a hearing for 5 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) on Monday and instructed the government to provide details on whether the flights that transported the Venezuelans to El Salvador took off after his order or were in the air at the time.



Reuters