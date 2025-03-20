News
UK PM Starmer showcases nuclear deterrent before military planning talks on Ukraine
World News
20-03-2025 | 06:05
UK PM Starmer showcases nuclear deterrent before military planning talks on Ukraine
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was pictured aboard a submarine in a rare showcasing of the country's nuclear deterrent on the day international military planners meet in London to discuss a peacekeeping force to support Ukraine.
Starmer secretly visited the nuclear submarine earlier this week, but his Downing Street office only released footage from his visit on Thursday.
On Thursday, he will visit a nuclear submarine facility in northwest England to formally mark the beginning of the construction of a new Dreadnought-class submarine, which will eventually replace the Vanguard-class submarines.
Reuters
World News
UK
Prime Minister
Keir Starmer
Nuclear Deterrent
Military
Ukraine
