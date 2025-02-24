Kremlin says Europe, unlike US, wants to 'continue' Ukraine conflict

The Kremlin said Monday it was trying to resolve the Ukraine conflict with the United States but that Europe wanted the fighting to "continue."



"The Europeans continue on the path of a sanctions nosedive, on the path of conviction in the need to continue the war," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This conviction of the Europeans completely contrasts with the mindset of finding a settlement in Ukraine, which we are now doing with the Americans."



AFP