News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says Le Pen ban shows Europe 'violating democratic norms'
World News
31-03-2025 | 06:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says Le Pen ban shows Europe 'violating democratic norms'
On Monday, the Kremlin slammed a French court's ruling to bar far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running for office over a fake jobs scheme.
"More and more European capitals are going down the path of violating democratic norms," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing when asked about the decision.
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Marine Le Pen
Ban
Europe
Democratic Norms
Next
Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
Blast in Spanish coal mine leaves several injured, trapped, report says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-07
'History will judge' Jean-Marie Le Pen's role in France: Presidency
World News
2025-01-07
'History will judge' Jean-Marie Le Pen's role in France: Presidency
0
World News
2025-02-24
Kremlin says Europe, unlike US, wants to 'continue' Ukraine conflict
World News
2025-02-24
Kremlin says Europe, unlike US, wants to 'continue' Ukraine conflict
0
World News
09:16
France's Le Pen barred from running for office for five years after conviction
World News
09:16
France's Le Pen barred from running for office for five years after conviction
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:16
France's Le Pen barred from running for office for five years after conviction
World News
09:16
France's Le Pen barred from running for office for five years after conviction
0
World News
06:54
Sweden pledges additional $1.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine
World News
06:54
Sweden pledges additional $1.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine
0
World News
06:47
Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
World News
06:47
Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
0
World News
05:57
Blast in Spanish coal mine leaves several injured, trapped, report says
World News
05:57
Blast in Spanish coal mine leaves several injured, trapped, report says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-21
Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates security and staff officials in Beirut Port blast case
Lebanon News
2025-02-21
Judge Tarek Bitar interrogates security and staff officials in Beirut Port blast case
0
World News
2025-02-28
Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash
World News
2025-02-28
Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Lebanese Army says Israeli forces escorted settlers into southern village of Houla
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Lebanese Army says Israeli forces escorted settlers into southern village of Houla
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
2
Lebanon News
14:44
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
Lebanon News
14:44
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
3
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
5
Lebanon News
03:47
Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47
Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
7
Middle East News
09:59
Israel's military completes joint exercise to 'enhance readiness' on Lebanese border
Middle East News
09:59
Israel's military completes joint exercise to 'enhance readiness' on Lebanese border
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Israeli artillery targets orchards in Wazzani outskirts, National News Agency reports
Lebanon News
10:10
Israeli artillery targets orchards in Wazzani outskirts, National News Agency reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More