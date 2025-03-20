Russia says will hold talks with US in Riyadh Monday: Kremlin

World News
20-03-2025 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says will hold talks with US in Riyadh Monday: Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says will hold talks with US in Riyadh Monday: Kremlin

Russian and U.S. officials will hold talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Monday, President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"These consultations will take place on Monday, March 24th, in Riyadh," Ushakov said Thursday in comments published by the Kremlin. "From the Russian side, they will be attended by Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Senate's committee on international affairs, and Sergei Beseda, advisor to the head of the FSB security service."

AFP

World News

Russia

Talks

Ukraine War

US

Riyadh

LBCI Next
US delegation meets Taliban government in Kabul: Afghan official
EU says delaying tariffs on US goods by two weeks to mid-April
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-18

TASS cites Kremlin: Talks with US will not affect cooperation with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-17

Russia's wealth fund chief will meet US delegation in Saudi Arabia: Source in Riyadh

LBCI
World News
2025-02-28

Russia, US hold talks; Putin says contacts 'inspired hope'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:42

Trump 'fully supports' Israeli actions in Gaza: White House

LBCI
World News
10:21

US citizen Glezmann freed by Taliban, returning to US, source says

LBCI
World News
09:28

Zelensky tells EU leaders Russia still striking energy infrastructure

LBCI
World News
09:06

US delegation meets Taliban government in Kabul: Afghan official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha

LBCI
World News
13:19

Trump gave Iran’s Khamenei two months to reach a new nuclear deal: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More