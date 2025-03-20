Russia says will hold talks with US in Riyadh Monday: Kremlin

Russian and U.S. officials will hold talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Monday, President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.



"These consultations will take place on Monday, March 24th, in Riyadh," Ushakov said Thursday in comments published by the Kremlin. "From the Russian side, they will be attended by Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Senate's committee on international affairs, and Sergei Beseda, advisor to the head of the FSB security service."



AFP