Trump 'fully supports' Israeli actions in Gaza: White House

20-03-2025 | 11:42
Trump 'fully supports' Israeli actions in Gaza: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump "fully supports" Israel's deadly resumption of air and ground operations in Gaza, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday, blaming Hamas for the violence.

"He fully supports Israel and the Israeli army and the actions that they've taken in recent days," Leavitt told reporters when asked if Trump was trying to get a Gaza ceasefire back on track.

AFP
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Donald Trump

Israel

Gaza

White House

Hamas

