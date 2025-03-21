Top Russia security official arrives in North Korea: State media

21-03-2025 | 04:19
Top Russia security official arrives in North Korea: State media
Top Russia security official arrives in North Korea: State media

Russian President Vladimir Putin, opens new tab's top security adviser Sergei Shoigu has arrived in North Korea and plans to meet its leader Kim Jong Un, the TASS news agency reported on Friday, his latest visit amid advances in security ties between the countries.

The TASS report did not have further details. North Korean state media KCNA also reported on Shoigu's arrival later on the day.

A delegation led by Shoigu was greeted by senior government officials and Moscow's ambassador in Pyongyang, Alexandr Matsegorag, KCNA said.

The former defence minister earlier made visits to Pyongyang as North Korea geared up to deploy troops to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine.


Reuters
 

