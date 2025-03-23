News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US-Ukraine talks in Riyadh started: Ukraine defense minister
World News
23-03-2025 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US-Ukraine talks in Riyadh started: Ukraine defense minister
Talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials over the prospect of a partial ceasefire in the war with Russia have started Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.
"We've started the meeting with the American team in Riyadh," Umerov said on Facebook, adding: "The agenda includes proposals to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
US
Ukraine
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Defense
Minister
Next
Pope sends thanks in first public appearance since Feb 14
Pope Francis to leave hospital Sunday and return to Vatican
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-17
Russian newspaper: Ukraine talks to begin Tuesday in Riyadh
World News
2025-02-17
Russian newspaper: Ukraine talks to begin Tuesday in Riyadh
0
World News
2025-03-11
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi 'going OK,' says Kyiv official
World News
2025-03-11
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi 'going OK,' says Kyiv official
0
World News
2025-03-11
Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia begin: AFP
World News
2025-03-11
Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia begin: AFP
0
World News
2025-02-24
Ukraine says in 'final stages' of talks on mineral deal with US
World News
2025-02-24
Ukraine says in 'final stages' of talks on mineral deal with US
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:23
Pope sends thanks in first public appearance since Feb 14
World News
07:23
Pope sends thanks in first public appearance since Feb 14
0
World News
2025-03-22
Pope Francis to leave hospital Sunday and return to Vatican
World News
2025-03-22
Pope Francis to leave hospital Sunday and return to Vatican
0
World News
2025-03-22
Istanbul mayor Imamoglu denies terrorism charges, court document shows — Reuters
World News
2025-03-22
Istanbul mayor Imamoglu denies terrorism charges, court document shows — Reuters
0
World News
2025-03-22
Venezuela agrees to again accept US deportation flights
World News
2025-03-22
Venezuela agrees to again accept US deportation flights
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Lebanese Army closes four illegal border crossings in Qaa and Hermel
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Lebanese Army closes four illegal border crossings in Qaa and Hermel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet to fast-track key appointments, paving way for broader reforms — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet to fast-track key appointments, paving way for broader reforms — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:11
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
08:11
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:24
Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:24
Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
04:11
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
04:11
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab
3
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI exclusive: Footage from inside Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army deployment
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI exclusive: Footage from inside Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army deployment
4
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
7
Lebanon News
04:56
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Lebanon News
04:56
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More