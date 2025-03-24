Greenland PM denounces US 'foreign interference' ahead of visit

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede on Monday accused Washington of interfering in its political affairs with the visit of an American delegation this week to the Arctic island coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.



"It should be said clearly that our integrity and democracy must be respected without foreign interference," Egede said, adding that this week's visit by Second Lady Usha Vance, due to be accompanied by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, "cannot be seen as just a private visit."



AFP