Sudden US aid withdrawal risking millions of lives: UNAIDS chief

The sudden halt to U.S. foreign aid funding has been "devastating," the UNAIDS chief said Monday, warning that without more funding, millions more will die, and the global AIDS pandemic will resurge.



Without more funding, "there will be an additional... 6.3 million AIDS-related deaths" in the next four years, UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima told reporters in Geneva, cautioning that "in the longer term, we see the AIDS pandemic resurging, and resurging globally."



AFP