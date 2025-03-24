Sudden US aid withdrawal risking millions of lives: UNAIDS chief

World News
24-03-2025 | 07:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sudden US aid withdrawal risking millions of lives: UNAIDS chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sudden US aid withdrawal risking millions of lives: UNAIDS chief

The sudden halt to U.S. foreign aid funding has been "devastating," the UNAIDS chief said Monday, warning that without more funding, millions more will die, and the global AIDS pandemic will resurge.

Without more funding, "there will be an additional... 6.3 million AIDS-related deaths" in the next four years, UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima told reporters in Geneva, cautioning that "in the longer term, we see the AIDS pandemic resurging, and resurging globally."

AFP

World News

United States

Aid

USAID

Withdrawal

LBCI Next
Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Riyadh for talks with US delegation
Germany says Gaza civilian deaths 'extremely worrying'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

UN chief concerned at US aid freeze, seeks more exemptions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20

UN chief says 630 aid trucks entered Gaza on first day of ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20

Flow of aid to Gaza could take time: International Rescue chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21

US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:44

Erdogan says protests over jailing of Istanbul mayor are 'movement of violence'

LBCI
World News
11:31

US officials' planned visit to Greenland 'inappropriate': Denmark

LBCI
World News
11:01

Trump announces 25% tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil

LBCI
World News
10:12

Russian attack wounds 28 in Ukrainian city of Sumy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-16

Lebanese army clears dirt barriers between Bani Haiyyan and Markaba as residents await entry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate mourns the loss of Hoda Chedid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More