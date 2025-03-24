News
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Trump predicts more countries will be added to Abraham Accords
World News
24-03-2025 | 14:44
Trump predicts more countries will be added to Abraham Accords
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that more countries will be added to the Abraham Accords, the series of normalization that his administration negotiated between Israel and some Gulf countries during his first term.
Trump, speaking to reporters at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, said more countries want to join the accords. The White House has singled out Saudi Arabia as a possible participant in the accords, although the Saudis have qualms about Israel due to the Gaza war.
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Abraham Accords
