China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat

China on Tuesday accused the United States of "interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs" after President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on imports from countries that bought oil and gas from the South American nation.



"We call on the U.S. to stop interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs, abolish the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Venezuela, and do more things that are conducive to the peace, stability, and development of Venezuela and other countries," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference.



AFP