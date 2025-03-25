Sudan army airstrike on Darfur market kills hundreds

A Sudanese war monitor accused the army Tuesday of killing hundreds of people in an airstrike on a market in the country's western Darfur region.



Emergency Lawyers, a group of volunteer legal professionals who have documented atrocities on both sides of Sudan's nearly-two year war, said the army's warplanes carried out "an indiscriminate air strike on Tora market in North Darfur, killing hundreds of civilians and seriously wounding dozens."



AFP