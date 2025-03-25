News
Sudan army airstrike on Darfur market kills hundreds
World News
25-03-2025 | 03:58
Sudan army airstrike on Darfur market kills hundreds
A Sudanese war monitor accused the army Tuesday of killing hundreds of people in an airstrike on a market in the country's western Darfur region.
Emergency Lawyers, a group of volunteer legal professionals who have documented atrocities on both sides of Sudan's nearly-two year war, said the army's warplanes carried out "an indiscriminate air strike on Tora market in North Darfur, killing hundreds of civilians and seriously wounding dozens."
AFP
World News
Sudan
Army
Airstrike
Darfur
World News
2025-02-01
Paramilitary shelling kills 54 at Sudan market: Medical source
World News
2025-02-01
Paramilitary shelling kills 54 at Sudan market: Medical source
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
Israel's army claims airstrike on Hermel kills Hezbollah member involved in arms smuggling
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
Israel's army claims airstrike on Hermel kills Hezbollah member involved in arms smuggling
0
World News
2025-03-24
Clashes displace 15,000 families in Sudan's North Darfur: UN
World News
2025-03-24
Clashes displace 15,000 families in Sudan's North Darfur: UN
0
World News
2025-02-24
MSF halts work in violence-engulfed camp in Sudan's North Darfur
World News
2025-02-24
MSF halts work in violence-engulfed camp in Sudan's North Darfur
World News
06:08
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end: Kyiv delegation source
World News
06:08
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end: Kyiv delegation source
0
World News
05:51
Kremlin says 'analyzing' results of Riyadh talks with US
World News
05:51
Kremlin says 'analyzing' results of Riyadh talks with US
0
World News
04:13
Ukraine, US holding fresh talks in Riyadh: Ukrainian source
World News
04:13
Ukraine, US holding fresh talks in Riyadh: Ukrainian source
0
World News
04:02
China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat
World News
04:02
China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-20
Convoy carrying bodies of Gaza hostages enters Israel: Military says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-20
Convoy carrying bodies of Gaza hostages enters Israel: Military says
0
Lebanon News
05:37
MP Edgard Traboulsi to LBCI: Will a single-district electoral system in sectarian Lebanon be feasible?
Lebanon News
05:37
MP Edgard Traboulsi to LBCI: Will a single-district electoral system in sectarian Lebanon be feasible?
0
World News
03:58
Sudan army airstrike on Darfur market kills hundreds
World News
03:58
Sudan army airstrike on Darfur market kills hundreds
0
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
1
Lebanon News
09:47
Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:47
Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
4
Lebanon News
09:08
PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds
Lebanon News
09:08
PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?
6
Lebanon News
12:26
Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees
Lebanon News
12:26
Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law
8
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks
