Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilitaries: Military source

The Sudanese army recaptured Khartoum airport Wednesday from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, "fully securing it," a military source told AFP.



Just south of central Khartoum, troops also "surrounded the strategic Jebel Awliya area," the last large RSF stronghold in the Khartoum area, from the north, south and east, he added, requesting anonymity because he is not authorized to brief the media.





AFP