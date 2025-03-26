News
Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilitaries: Military source
World News
26-03-2025 | 05:46
Sudan army retakes Khartoum airport from paramilitaries: Military source
The Sudanese army recaptured Khartoum airport Wednesday from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, "fully securing it," a military source told AFP.
Just south of central Khartoum, troops also "surrounded the strategic Jebel Awliya area," the last large RSF stronghold in the Khartoum area, from the north, south and east, he added, requesting anonymity because he is not authorized to brief the media.
AFP
World News
Sudan
Army
Khartoum
Airport
Paramilitaries
Military
World News
2025-03-21
Sudan army says retakes presidential palace from RSF
World News
2025-03-21
Sudan army says retakes presidential palace from RSF
0
World News
2025-03-21
Sudanese army enters Presidential Palace in Khartoum from eastern side, military sources say
World News
2025-03-21
Sudanese army enters Presidential Palace in Khartoum from eastern side, military sources say
0
World News
2025-02-09
Sudan to form new government after regaining Khartoum: Military sources
World News
2025-02-09
Sudan to form new government after regaining Khartoum: Military sources
0
World News
2025-01-26
Sudan army chief visits Khartoum headquarters, vows to defeat RSF paramilitary
World News
2025-01-26
Sudan army chief visits Khartoum headquarters, vows to defeat RSF paramilitary
World News
15:53
US VP Vance says traveling to Greenland on Friday
World News
15:53
US VP Vance says traveling to Greenland on Friday
0
World News
10:41
US announces sanctions on three Iranian officials for ex-FBI agent's death
World News
10:41
US announces sanctions on three Iranian officials for ex-FBI agent's death
0
World News
2025-03-25
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end: Kyiv delegation source
World News
2025-03-25
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end: Kyiv delegation source
0
World News
2025-03-25
Kremlin says 'analyzing' results of Riyadh talks with US
World News
2025-03-25
Kremlin says 'analyzing' results of Riyadh talks with US
0
Middle East News
2025-03-10
Turkey will keep providing 'every kind of support' to Syria during unrest: Erdogan
Middle East News
2025-03-10
Turkey will keep providing 'every kind of support' to Syria during unrest: Erdogan
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
1
Lebanon Economy
09:11
Who are the three candidates Lebanon's Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?
Lebanon Economy
09:11
Who are the three candidates Lebanon's Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:46
PM Nawaf Salam reaffirms commitment to reactivating Qlayaat Airport
Lebanon News
08:46
PM Nawaf Salam reaffirms commitment to reactivating Qlayaat Airport
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor
5
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference
7
Lebanon News
04:25
LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit
Lebanon News
04:25
LBCI sources: Syrian authorities request postponement of Defense Minister Michel Mnassa's visit
8
Lebanon Economy
04:58
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
Lebanon Economy
04:58
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
