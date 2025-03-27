A summit of European leaders hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, which included President Volodymyr Zelensky, opened in Paris on Thursday and was aimed at boosting Ukrainian security ahead of any potential ceasefire with Russia.



Over two dozen heads of state and government, such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italy's Giorgia Meloni, were present as the summit began with a family photo before the leaders sat down for several hours of talks, an AFP correspondent said.



AFP