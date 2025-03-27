EU chief at Paris summit calls to keep 'pressure' on Russia with sanctions

EU chief Antonio Costa said on Thursday the best way to help Ukraine reach "a just and lasting peace" was to maintain sanctions on Russia, as European leaders met in Paris for security talks.



"The best way to support Ukraine is to stay consistent in our objective to reach a just and lasting peace. This means keeping up the pressure on Russia through sanctions," Costa, who heads the European Council representing EU member states wrote on X. "I will convey this message at today's leaders' meeting".



AFP