South Sudan vice president arrest means peace deal 'abrogated': Opposition

South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar's arrest means a 2018 peace deal that ended civil war in the world's youngest country has been invalidated, his party said on Thursday.



"We would like to declare that with the arrest and detention of Dr Riek Machar Teny the R-ARCSS, 2018 has been abrogated," said Oyet Nathaniel Pierino, deputy chairman of Machar's party, in a statement, using an acronym for the peace deal.



AFP