Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Canada PM Carney warned Trump of reciprocal tariffs from April 2: Statement
World News
28-03-2025 | 13:23
Canada PM Carney warned Trump of reciprocal tariffs from April 2: Statement
Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday told President Donald Trump that his government will impose retaliatory tariffs on American goods from April 2, when sweeping US levies come into place.
The two leaders, in their first call since Carney was sworn in earlier this month, had a "very constructive conversation," Carney's office said in a statement.
It added that the pair "agreed to begin comprehensive negotiations about a new economic and security relationship" immediately following Canada's general election, which is scheduled for April 28.
AFP
World News
Canada
PM
Mark Carney
US
Trump
Reciprocal
Tariffs
Statement
