Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met visiting European Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maros Sefcovic for a discussion that Sefcovic said on Saturday included a "level playing field" on trade.



China's commerce ministry described the Friday meeting as a frank and pragmatic exchange of views.



Sefcovic posted on X that it was necessary to ensure the EU-China "relationship is based on a level playing field, in terms of trade flows as well as investment, with symmetrical markets opening".



Reuters