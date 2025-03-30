Trump says 'very angry, pissed off' with Putin: NBC

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was "very angry, pissed off" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for questioning Ukraine's leadership, NBC reported.



In a sharp change of tone to his normal stance towards Moscow, Trump told an NBC reporter that he was angered when Putin started getting into Volodymyr Zelensky's credibility.



Trump threatened "secondary tariffs" on Russian oil and said he planned to speak to Putin in the coming week.



AFP