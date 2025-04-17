Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he was confident he could make a "very good" deal on trade with China, with whom his administration is locked in a war of sky-high reciprocal tariffs.



"I think we're going to make a very good deal with China," he said at the White House, sitting opposite Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who was in Washington for talks on tariffs.



AFP