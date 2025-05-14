Iran FM says Trump comments show 'very deceptive view'

Middle East News
14-05-2025 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran FM says Trump comments show &#39;very deceptive view&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran FM says Trump comments show 'very deceptive view'

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about Iran's progress compared to other regional countries showed a "very deceptive view" of his country.

"I listened to his statements last night, and unfortunately, a very deceptive view has been put forward," Araghchi told reporters in Tehran after Trump had criticised Iranian officials and their leadership of the country.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

Donald Trump

United States

LBCI Next
Trump arrives in Qatar on second leg of Gulf tour: AFP
Saudi FM says says US-Gulf consensus aims to end Gaza war, boost regional stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-20

Iran FM says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-16

Iran FM says uranium enrichment 'non-negotiable' after Trump envoy urged halt

LBCI
World News
2025-04-17

Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China

LBCI
World News
2025-04-10

Trump says EU was 'very smart' to avoid tariff retaliation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Macron of standing with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Trump arrives in Qatar on second leg of Gulf tour: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
06:26

Saudi FM says says US-Gulf consensus aims to end Gaza war, boost regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:31

Pope Leo says he will make 'every effort' for world peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport

LBCI
Middle East News
04:56

White House says Trump urges Sharaa to join Abraham Accords

LBCI
World News
05:40

Kremlin again declines to say who will go to Ukraine talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Trump says US wants to help Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Lebanon appoints new head of Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors

LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

Trump to meet Syrian President Sharaa on Wednesday: White House official

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Akkar district 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results released

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More