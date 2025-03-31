Sweden pledges additional $1.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Sweden will donate 16 billion kronor ($1.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, the government said on Monday -- the largest military aid package from the Nordic country since Russia's 2022 invasion.



"The aid package we are presenting today is the largest so far that we will have donated to Ukraine. We want to send the message now that we are both intensifying our support and increasing its strength and scope," Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson told reporters.



AFP