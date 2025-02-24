Denmark pledges $57 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Denmark on Sunday pledged 405 million kroner ($57 million) for humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said.



The announcement came on the eve of the third anniversary of Russia's 2022 invasion.



"Three years after Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine is left with a huge reconstruction need with significant destruction of infrastructure and production capacity," the statement said.



The humanitarian situation was still "very serious," it added, citing a UN estimate that nearly 13 million people in Ukraine would need humanitarian assistance in 2025.



AFP