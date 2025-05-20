Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the price of 95-octane fuel increased by LBP 4,000, 98-octane fuel rose by LBP 3,000, and diesel went up by LBP 1,000, while the price of gas dropped by LBP 6,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,370,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,409,000

Diesel: LBP 1,215,000

Gas canister: LBP 921,000