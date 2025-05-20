Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

Lebanon Economy
20-05-2025 | 03:27
High views
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
0min
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the price of 95-octane fuel increased by LBP 4,000, 98-octane fuel rose by LBP 3,000, and diesel went up by LBP 1,000, while the price of gas dropped by LBP 6,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,370,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,409,000
Diesel: LBP 1,215,000
Gas canister: LBP 921,000
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

