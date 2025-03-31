News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Francis paves way for canonization of Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan, martyred during the Armenian genocide
World News
31-03-2025 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope Francis paves way for canonization of Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan, martyred during the Armenian genocide
Pope Francis cleared the way for the canonization of Blessed Ignatius Maloyan. Born in 1869 in Mardin, in present-day Turkey, he was ordained a priest in 1883 in Lebanon.
He adopted the name Ignatius, and became known for his preaching in Arabic and Turkish, devoting himself to parish ministry and the study of sacred texts in Egypt.
In 1911, he was appointed Archbishop of Mardin during the Synod of Armenian Bishops in Rome.
According to the Vatican News, the news portal of the Holy See, "After Turkish forces entered the First World War, Archbishop Maloyan was arrested along with 13 priests and 600 other Christians."
"Archbishop Maloyan and his companions were executed on June 3, 1915, when they refused to renounce the faith. He was beatified by Pope St. John Paul II on October 7, 2001," it added.
World News
Middle East News
Pope Francis
Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan
Armenian Genocide
Turkey
Lebanon
Egypt
Next
Russia, US discussing rare earth metals projects, Putin envoy says
Trump says he is not joking about third presidential term
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-12
Hospitalized Pope Francis is in stable condition, the Vatican says
World News
2025-03-12
Hospitalized Pope Francis is in stable condition, the Vatican says
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
0
World News
2025-02-22
Pope Francis will not lead Sunday prayers for a second week, Vatican says
World News
2025-02-22
Pope Francis will not lead Sunday prayers for a second week, Vatican says
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Pope Francis sends message to Lebanese president, calls for peace and unity
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Pope Francis sends message to Lebanese president, calls for peace and unity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US suspends USAID: What does this mean for Lebanon and global aid programs?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US suspends USAID: What does this mean for Lebanon and global aid programs?
0
World News
12:17
Reuters, citing sources: US President Trump plans visit to Saudi Arabia in May
World News
12:17
Reuters, citing sources: US President Trump plans visit to Saudi Arabia in May
0
World News
10:31
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead: US army
World News
10:31
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead: US army
0
World News
09:16
France's Le Pen barred from running for office for five years after conviction
World News
09:16
France's Le Pen barred from running for office for five years after conviction
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:24
PM Nawaf Salam's office denies support for municipal election delay
Lebanon News
13:24
PM Nawaf Salam's office denies support for municipal election delay
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:44
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
Lebanon News
14:44
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
2
Lebanon News
03:47
Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47
Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI
3
Lebanon News
10:09
Israeli forces fortify site, cutting key road in southern Lebanon: State media
Lebanon News
10:09
Israeli forces fortify site, cutting key road in southern Lebanon: State media
4
Lebanon News
03:34
Jaafari mufti warns against foreign interference, calls elections a battle for Lebanon’s future
Lebanon News
03:34
Jaafari mufti warns against foreign interference, calls elections a battle for Lebanon’s future
5
Lebanon News
09:42
Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA
Lebanon News
09:42
Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA
6
Lebanon News
08:08
Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched
Lebanon News
08:08
Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched
7
Lebanon News
10:40
Stun grenade explodes near Yarine-Dhayra wall, gunfire targets farmers in Saasaa
Lebanon News
10:40
Stun grenade explodes near Yarine-Dhayra wall, gunfire targets farmers in Saasaa
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More